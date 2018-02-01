Video: Jose Mourinho rips Manchester United players apart over Tottenham opening goal

Jose Mourinho slammed Manchester United’s defending against Tottenham

The Red Devils conceded after just 11 seconds as Christian Eriksen pounced

Mourinho believes his team made four mistakes in the build-up to the goal

READ MORE: Tottenham 2-0 Man Utd player ratings, stats and reaction: Pogba flops as Eriksen shines

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho slammed his players for making as many as four mistakes in the build-up to Tottenham’s opening goal last night.

Spurs went 1-0 up after just 11 seconds through Christian Eriksen, with Mourinho laying into his team for conceding in a manner he did not feel was ‘normal’.

United went on to lose 2-0 at Wembley and continue a poor run away from home against the rest of the big six under Mourinho, who has just one win on the road against Arsenal to brag about since he took over at Old Trafford.

Still, despite his apparent inability to get the best out of his squad for these big matches, the Portuguese was adamant that his players simply defended too poorly straight from the kick-off as Tottenham punished them early on.

Jose is not happy with his players. The Man United manager has highlighted four mistakes they made before Tottenham’s opening goal. pic.twitter.com/gfyXu3WWMQ — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) February 1, 2018

Mourinho isn’t one to mince his words when he’s angry, and he doesn’t hold back here as he details precisely how many times his players got it wrong to allow Eriksen to give Tottenham the lead.

‘I don’t think it is very normal to concede a goal like we did after 15 seconds,’ Mourinho told his press conference, as shown in the video above from ESPN.

‘The players knew, they knew the long ball, they knew Harry Kane normally he is already inside, before the kickoff, he is already inside the opponent’s half.

‘We knew everything and then we don’t press the ball, one mistake, we don’t clear the ball in the air, second mistake. We don’t win the second ball on the ground, third mistake, we don’t cover inside the full-back inside when Eriksen comes. Four mistakes. Four mistakes after 15 seconds and you are losing 1-0.’

United are now 15 points behind league leaders Manchester City once again despite recently closing that gap to 12, and are also now just three points ahead of third-placed Liverpool and fourth-placed Chelsea.