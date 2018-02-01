Aubameyang or Sanchez? Power ranking January’s top 10 Premier League transfers, with Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea & Liverpool deals

Power ranking the best Premier League transfers as the January window slams shut

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexis Sanchez are up there alongside Chelsea and Liverpool deals

Which Premier League club did the best business this winter?

READ MORE: How Arsenal could line-up following £60m Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan January spending

The transfer window has slammed shut until the summer, with this January surely one of the most memorable in history with so many big name Premier League transfers going through.

It’s not often you see big names like Alexis Sanchez on the move in the middle of the season, least of all between two major rivals such as Arsenal and Manchester United.

Elsewhere, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City all did some fine business, so here’s our ranking of the top ten Premier League transfers from January 2018.

From worst to best, here’s how we rated the top ten major Premier League transfers of the window just gone:

10) Ross Barkley (Everton to Chelsea)

A fine player on his day, but Ross Barkley has had his issues with both fitness and form for Everton and looks a risky signing for Chelsea.

While the England international joins on the cheap, it’s still questionable if he’s really the kind of midfielder they needed after the loss of Nemanja Matic in the summer.

Barkley may well prove people wrong, but he doesn’t look like becoming an instant regular, so may have limited opportunities to show what he can do in a generally flawed and struggling Blues outfit this season.

9) Lucas Moura (PSG to Tottenham)

Despite once being one of the bright hopes of Brazilian football, Lucas Moura only impressed in fits and bursts for Paris Saint-Germain.

BBC Sport report Tottenham landed the 25-year-old for just £23million, which, in this market, says a lot about how far his stock has fallen.

While Mauricio Pochettino has a fine record of improving players, this doesn’t initially look like a great deal by Spurs given his recent form in Ligue 1.

8) Virgil van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool)

A few eyebrows were raised when Liverpool paid Southampton £75million for Virgil van Dijk (fee per BBC Sport), and it is already looking like a questionable decision.

While the Dutchman may well prove to be a decent centre-back and surely an upgrade on the likes of Dejan Lovren, that ridiculous fee moves him down in our rankings.

Van Dijk impressed at Southampton but playing for a big club like Liverpool is bound to be a new test for him and he’s not made the best of starts at Anfield.

7) Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao to Manchester City)

Another club-record purchase for a defender, this time by Manchester City, also looks a little ill-thought out.

BBC Sport claim City paid £57million for Aymeric Laporte, who is uncapped for France and who hasn’t always looked like a top-level player during his time with Athletic Bilbao.

Still, Laporte has long been tipped for a big future and perhaps a move to City will be enough to truly help him realise his potential.