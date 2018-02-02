Arsenal linked with Liverpool target as ideal solution to key problem area

Arsenal linked with swoop for Jan Oblak in the summer

Petr Cech has come under fire again after midweek howler vs Swansea

Doubts raised over Ospina’s long-term future in north London so new ‘keeper needed

READ MORE: ‘He’s now Arsenal’s No.1 man’ – Sky Sports pundits pile pressure on AFC star to deliver

Arsenal’s need for a new goalkeeper was arguably brutally apparent in midweek and speculation has swiftly followed of a potential move for Jan Oblak.

Petr Cech was in the firing line for his howler in the defeat at Swansea City, but in truth at 35 years of age, the Gunners will need to consider a successor between the posts sooner rather than later.

Cech has been with Arsenal since 2015 after moving from Chelsea, going on to make 106 appearances for the club.

However, amid that most recent criticism, the Evening Standard report that Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Oblak could be on the club’s radar with doubts over David Ospina’s long-term future at the Emirates too.

As noted by The Express last month, Liverpool have also been heavily linked with the Slovenian international who has conceded just 13 goals in 27 games so far this season, keeping 16 clean sheets as he continues to impress for the La Liga giants.

In turn, with Jurgen Klopp struggling to settle with either Loris Karius or Simon Mignolet as his No.1 at Anfield, a move for Oblak would make sense for the Reds too.

Nevertheless, if the above is to believed then they will have competition from Arsenal as Oblak is now seemingly on their radar.

However, the Standard do make a very good point in that spending another season out of the Champions League could be detrimental to Arsene Wenger’s hopes of signing players of the quality of Oblak.

The Gunners did bring in Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last month which would suggest that they’re not having too many problems attracting top-class players to the club.

Nevertheless, on a wider scale, if they’re facing competition for signings this summer with other rivals able to offer Champions League while they’re not, then it will surely be a factor for some individuals.

What is clear though is that Cech isn’t a long-term option at this stage of his career, and Oblak, 25, would be a fantastic signing for whoever lands his signature, if he does indeed opt to leave the Spanish capital at the end of the season.