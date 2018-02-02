Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lifts lid on Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s role in luring him to Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed his chats with Henrikh Mkhitaryan

The pair were together at Borussia Dortmund and both joined Arsenal this January

Aubameyang says Mkhitaryan’s presence was a factor in him choosing Arsenal

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has discussed the build-up to his January transfer from Borussia Dortmund and the role Henrikh Mkhitaryan played in him choosing a move to the Emirates Stadium.

After weeks of speculation, the Gabon international finally completed a move to Arsenal on deadline day, in what is undoubtedly one of the most exciting additions to the Premier League this season.

Arsenal ended up doing well out of the January window despite losing star player Alexis Sanchez to rivals Manchester United, as they also landed Mkhitaryan from the Red Devils as part of that deal.

The Armenian playmaker was at Dortmund with Aubameyang before joining United last season, and it seems he may have had a helping hand in persuading his old team-mate to join him in north London.

Speaking to Arsenal Player, as quoted by the Metro, Aubameyang said playing alongside Mkhitaryan again was one motivation behind his desire to move to Arsenal this winter.

‘I’m really happy (to be at the same club as Mkhitaryan again),’ Aubameyang said.

‘He’s really like a brother, a good friend, and we’ve played together in the past. I’m really happy to see him again.

‘He called me a few times and he asked me, “Will you come or not?” and I said, “First you have to tell me if you sign or not!”

‘Then he told me it was all done, and of course it was a big factor in coming here. I think we understand each other on and off the pitch. I think that’s why it’s a little bit easier on the pitch.’