Arsenal team news: Aubameyang debut update, Wenger hint and key fitness test on Friday

Arsenal take on Everton on Saturday evening, and Arsene Wenger has some big decisions to make as they look to bounce back from midweek disappointment.

The Gunners fell to a 3-1 defeat at Swansea City to curb the excitement built up by the arrivals of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but now the focus switches to the visit of Everton as they will be desperate to produce a positive reaction.

Naturally, the focus will be on whether or not Mkhitaryan gets his first Arsenal start having come off the bench in midweek, while Aubameyang trained with his new teammates on Thursday and supporters will naturally be itching to see their latest marquee signing make his debut for the club.

However, Wenger was a little tight-lipped on the Gabon international, as he suggested that he has been struggling with an illness and so he’ll have to decide on whether or not he starts against the Toffees.

“He started yesterday but wasn’t completely well. I will see with the medical department,” he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.

Meanwhile, it’s better news for Mkhitaryan, with freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery noting in his tweet below that Wenger suggested that the Armenian playmaker will get the nod from kick-off as he hopes to have an immediate impact at the Emirates following his move from Manchester United last month.

Mkhitaryan is set to make his first PL start for Arsenal… #AFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) February 2, 2018

One man who was sorely missed in that defeat at Swansea was Jack Wilshere, with the England international getting a good run of games under his belt, proving his fitness and establishing himself as a key figure in the heart of the midfield.

Wenger will be desperate to have him back at his disposal to provide that energy, coverage and technical class in midfield, but as per the tweet below, it seems as though it will be a late call on his fitness on Friday as he continues to recover from an illness this week.

For all the attacking talents that Arsenal have now, they need to find a balance as with former star Theo Walcott returning to north London, he could be one to fear to expose their issues at the back.