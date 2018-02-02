‘Average team finds way not to win’ – Ex-Liverpool star launches scathing but honest assessment

Hamann left less than impressed with Liverpool’s lack of silverware

Questions record in key games to end wait for trophies

Liverpool still waiting to end drought under Klopp

For a club with the prestige and history of Liverpool coupled with the lofty expectations at Anfield, their lack of trophies in recent years isn’t good enough.

Despite the excitement and optimism surrounding the appointment Jurgen Klopp and going close to silverware under the German tactician, they haven’t been able to end that wait, and doubts remain over whether it will happen this season either.

While they remain firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League, they crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of West Bromwich Albion last month and are no longer involved in the League Cup. They are still in with a shout in the Champions League, but unsurprisingly face fierce competition to go all the way in that.

Hamann hasn’t been left impressed with what he’s seen, and in a frank assessment of Liverpool’s failings under Klopp, he believes that some of the disappointing results that they’ve suffered along the way against supposed inferior opposition just hasn’t been good enough for a club like Liverpool.

“At some stage they have to win something again. Telling everyone we progress is one thing, but you need something to show for it,” he told The Daily Mail. “They lost a League Cup semi-final against Southampton last year over two legs. They lost against Wolves. They lost against West Brom, that’s simply not good enough.

“A good team or outstanding team always finds a way to win. An average team finds a way not to.”

It’s difficult to argue against his point, as with the quality that Klopp possesses in his squad, his players should have been beating those teams and perhaps this conversation wouldn’t still be taking place.

However, unfortunately for Liverpool fans it is and having lost Philippe Coutinho last month, it remains to be seen whether or not the summer transfer window is kinder to them in order to replace one of their best players and become a stronger all-round unit for it to get closer to achieving their objectives.