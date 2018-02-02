Michy Batshuayi goal video: Chelsea ace shows Antonio Conte what he’s missing with classy finish on Borussia Dortmund debut

Michy Batshuayi has netted a fine goal on his Borussia Dortmund debut

The Chelsea striker replaced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on deadline day

Batshuayi has given Dortmund the lead against FC Cologne tonight

READ MORE: Chelsea star agrees terms on transfer to Champions League giants

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi showed Antonio Conte what he’s missing with a goal on his debut for loan club Borussia Dortmund this evening.

The Belgium international couldn’t get into Conte’s starting line up on a regular basis during his year-and-a-half at Stamford Bridge, but is back among the goals tonight with a strike in the Bundesliga.

Batshuayi’s sweet left-footed strike gives Dortmund a 1-0 lead against FC Cologne, and shows some promise of a bright future for the club despite them also losing a striker this January.

Michy Batshuayi = goals! ?? It’s only taken him 34 minutes to bag on his Dortmund debut ? pic.twitter.com/rcn9aIYoDx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 2, 2018

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also on the move on deadline day, leaving Dortmund for a transfer to Arsenal after scoring 141 goals in 213 games for the club.

The Gabon international initially looked like being a tough act to follow, but it hasn’t taken Batshuayi long to show he can replace him up front.

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals for Chelsea this season before being loaned out, and some fans will have questioned why he wasn’t given more of a chance due to a decent scoring record in such limited playing time.

The Blues ultimately chose to replace him with Olivier Giroud in a transfer merry-go-round on deadline day – was it the right choice?