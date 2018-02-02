Chelsea star agrees terms on transfer to Champions League giants

Huge blow for Chelsea as Eden Hazard agrees Real Madrid transfer

The club and player now just need Chelsea to approve the deal

Real are keen on Hazard as an alternative to PSG forward Neymar

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has reportedly agreed a transfer to Real Madrid that is all set to go through as long as the Blues give the deal the green light.

It is by no means certain that will happen, but Don Balon suggest the first hurdle of the deal is done, with Madrid looking at the Belgian attacker as an alternative to PSG superstar Neymar.

Don Balon have also previously reported that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is resigned to losing Hazard to Madrid, so it may be that this huge move is very much on for this summer.

This would be a devastating blow for the Blues after what has been a frustrating season, with Antonio Conte failing to build on a great start to life at Stamford Bridge.

It would be little surprise if Hazard and others at Chelsea began to question their futures as the club seem to go through regular ups and downs in the Premier League, whilst also coming nowhere near challenging for the Champions League since they won it in 2012.

Hazard, 27, would surely have more chance of lifting major honours at the Bernabeu, and it could be for this reason that he’s keen on the move to the Spanish capital.

Don Balon add that Real have been given a clear ‘no’ on the possibility of signing Neymar from PSG.