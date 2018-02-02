Jose Mourinho wants Manchester United to beat Liverpool to £132million transfer target

Manchester United could be in the running for Marco Asensio

Jose Mourinho wants the Spaniard as part of any deal for David de Gea

Asensio has been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool in recent times

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly made it clear he wants to sign Marco Asensio as part of any deal that would see David de Gea seal a transfer to Real Madrid, according to Don Balon.

Real continue to be linked with De Gea as an upgrade on Keylor Navas in goal, with Los Blancos certainly lacking a truly world class figure in that position since the departure of club legend Iker Casillas in 2015.

De Gea has been one of the best ‘keepers in the world for a number of years now and would perfectly fit the bill at the Bernabeu, though it seems clear United are not prepared to lose him easily.

Asensio as part of the deal could represent decent business by the Red Devils, though the talented 22-year-old has also been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool in recent times.

Another report from Don Balon linked Asensio with Chelsea as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard, who is another Premier League star on Madrid’s radar.

Meanwhile, Don Balon have also claimed Liverpool have come in with a £132million bid for Asensio recently as they search for a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who made the move to Barcelona in January.

Even if they did lose De Gea, United pipping these two major rivals to a quality talent like Asensio could be a great piece of business for the club if it works out.