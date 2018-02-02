Real Madrid president ready to make big transfer call on one key condition

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez could reportedly bring back familiar face

Real Madrid have endured a difficult campaign this year, and it could be argued that the exits of Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez were mistakes.

Although the duo were understandably keen for more prominent roles having been primarily used as depth by Zinedine Zidane last season, Los Blancos lost two key individuals who offered something different and are ultimately top-class players.

Instead, this year with Karim Benzema’s inability to score goals regularly, with just six in 23 games, Cristiano Ronaldo’s early struggles and Gareth Bale coming back from another injury setback earlier this season, it has been a troubled year for the La Liga giants.

They’re 19 points adrift of Barcelona in the league standings, they crashed out of the Copa del Rey and didn’t look entirely convincing in the Champions League after finishing second in their group.

Naturally, that has led to the pressure building on Zidane, and according to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, should the Frenchman depart, it could lead to a surprise return for Rodriguez who is currently out on loan with Bayern Munich.

During his stint in the Bundesliga thus far, the Colombian international has scored three goals and provided seven assists in 21 outings.

However, Don Balon suggest that he’s still keen to return to the Spanish capital and should Zidane get axed, which could move closer to becoming a reality based on results this season as the French tactician is certainly walking a tightrope, then Madrid president Florentino Perez could bring him back.

Rodriguez will surely need assurances regardless of who the coach is though, as ultimately the same applies. Benzema, Bale and Ronaldo remain at the club, the likes of Isco and Marco Asensio are also knocking on the door and so competition for places is as fierce as ever.

He’ll need to be sure it’s the best move for his career as he’ll be desperate for regular football at the highest level and there is an argument to suggest that he should have been given that at Madrid as he’s still only 26 and is a longer-term option, with Ronaldo turning 33 this month while Benzema is 31 later this year.