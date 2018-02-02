Tottenham chief informs Real Madrid he’ll sell star player for £176million transfer fee

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is prepared to sell Harry Kane

Real Madrid are interested but he has a £176million asking price

Reports elsewhere claim Kane wants the move to the Bernabeu

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly told Real Madrid he’ll sell Harry Kane as long as they pay as much as £176million for the transfer.

It seems the prolific England international is available this summer in a surprise turn of events, with Spurs surely being unable to afford the risk of losing such an important player at this stage.

Tottenham have arguably done well to hold on to Kane, Dele Alli and others for as long as they have, though they previously had a history of losing stars to bigger clubs.

Luka Modric and Gareth Bale both moved to Real Madrid a few years ago after impressing at White Hart Lane, while Dimitar Berbatov, Robbie Keane and Michael Carrick are also among those to have been snapped up by bigger names in just over the last decade.

Kane makes sense as being the next, with Mundo Deportivo claiming Levy has informed Madrid he has a £176million asking price.

That shouldn’t be beyond Real, who have a history of paying up to sign the biggest names in world football, or ‘Galacticos’ as they tend to be known in the Spanish capital.

Real’s search for a striker also makes sense given the dip in form from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema this season.