Arsenal 5-1 Everton player ratings, stats and reaction: Ramsey steals the show as Aubameyang bags first Gunners goal in convincing win

- Arsenal hammered the Toffees at the Emirates this evening
- Goals from Ramsey, Aubameyang and Koscielny gave Gunners easy win
- Arsene Wenger’s side now just three points behind rivals Spurs in race for Champions League qualification
Arsenal had Aaron Ramsey to thank tonight, as the Wales international hit a hat-trick against Everton to help the north London side on their way to a 5-1 win over the Toffees.
Ramsey opened the scoring in the sixth minute, a he tapped home a cross from Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Laurent Koscienly then headed home from a corner to double the Gunners’ lead just a few minutes later.
Ramsey then bagged his second just before the 20 minute mark, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his first goal for the club with a delicate finish over Jordan Pickford to put the home side 4-0 up with 37 minutes gone.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin then scored a consolation for the Toffees, before Ramsey sealed his hat-trick with a fine finish as Arsenal cruised to a win over the Merseysiders.
Player of the Match
There’s only one man that deserves this isn’t there…
Wales international Ramsey was superb this evening, with the midfielder bagging a hat-trick as he helped the Gunners on their way to a rout.
The former Cardiff City man was fantastic today, with him displaying the form we saw him achieve during the 2013/14 season, a campaign in which he was absolutely phenomenal.
This tweet sums up the player’s fantastic performance today
Aaron Ramsey vs. Everton
57 Passes
91% Pass accuracy
1 Tackle
3 Interceptions
1 Chance created
3 Goals
Class performance from a class player.
— Lets Talk Arsenal™ ? ?? (@ltarsenal) February 3, 2018
Stat of the Match
Who needs Alexis Sanchez anyway?
3 – Henrikh Mkhitaryan is the first Arsenal player to provide three or more assists in a Premier League game since Santi Cazorla (4) vs Wigan in May 2013. Treble.
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2018
Player Ratings
Arsenal: Cech 6, Bellerin 6, Mustafi 7, Koscielny 8, Monreal 7, Ramsey 9, Xhaka 7, Mkhitaryan 8.5, Ozil 7, Iwobi 7, Aubameyang 7 / Subs: Wilshere 6, Ospina 6, Kolasinac 6
Everton: Pickford 5, Keane 5, Williams 5, Mangala 4, Kenny 6, Schneiderlin 6, Gueye 6, Martina 6, Walcott 6, Niasse 6, Bolasie 6 / Subs: Calvert-Lewin 7, Davies 6, Tosun 6
Reaction
It wasn’t all about Ramsey for Arsene Wenger’s side tonight…
F/T: 5-1 Arsenal. Took the foot off the gas second half, but that first 45 minutes was fabulous. Mkhitaryan a delight to watch.
— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) February 3, 2018
Three assists for Henrikh Mkhitaryan tonight. Another talented player Jose Mourinho got rid off because he couldn't use/bring out the best in him. Great addition to the Gunners he is.
— Chimezie Eze (@Chimezie__) February 3, 2018
Mkhitaryan the end product machine is back.
— RG (@registability) February 3, 2018
I’ve seen more in 45 mins from Mkhitaryan than 18 months whilst at Man United, he’s loving life past the half way line!
— MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) February 3, 2018
As poor as Everton have been, I think Mkhitaryan has been absolutely phenomenal. Looking like his old self, hopefully a sign of what’s to come.
— Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) February 3, 2018
