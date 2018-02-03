Arsenal 5-1 Everton player ratings, stats and reaction: Ramsey steals the show as Aubameyang bags first Gunners goal in convincing win

Arsenal had Aaron Ramsey to thank tonight, as the Wales international hit a hat-trick against Everton to help the north London side on their way to a 5-1 win over the Toffees.

Ramsey opened the scoring in the sixth minute, a he tapped home a cross from Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Laurent Koscienly then headed home from a corner to double the Gunners’ lead just a few minutes later.

Ramsey then bagged his second just before the 20 minute mark, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his first goal for the club with a delicate finish over Jordan Pickford to put the home side 4-0 up with 37 minutes gone.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin then scored a consolation for the Toffees, before Ramsey sealed his hat-trick with a fine finish as Arsenal cruised to a win over the Merseysiders.

Player of the Match

There’s only one man that deserves this isn’t there…

Wales international Ramsey was superb this evening, with the midfielder bagging a hat-trick as he helped the Gunners on their way to a rout.

The former Cardiff City man was fantastic today, with him displaying the form we saw him achieve during the 2013/14 season, a campaign in which he was absolutely phenomenal.

This tweet sums up the player’s fantastic performance today

Stat of the Match

Who needs Alexis Sanchez anyway?

Player Ratings

Arsenal: Cech 6, Bellerin 6, Mustafi 7, Koscielny 8, Monreal 7, Ramsey 9, Xhaka 7, Mkhitaryan 8.5, Ozil 7, Iwobi 7, Aubameyang 7 / Subs: Wilshere 6, Ospina 6, Kolasinac 6

Everton: Pickford 5, Keane 5, Williams 5, Mangala 4, Kenny 6, Schneiderlin 6, Gueye 6, Martina 6, Walcott 6, Niasse 6, Bolasie 6 / Subs: Calvert-Lewin 7, Davies 6,  Tosun 6

Reaction

It wasn’t all about Ramsey for Arsene Wenger’s side tonight…

