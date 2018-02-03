Arsenal 5-1 Everton player ratings, stats and reaction: Ramsey steals the show as Aubameyang bags first Gunners goal in convincing win

Arsenal hammered the Toffees at the Emirates this evening

Goals from Ramsey, Aubameyang and Koscielny gave Gunners easy win

Arsene Wenger’s side now just three points behind rivals Spurs in race for Champions League qualification

Arsenal had Aaron Ramsey to thank tonight, as the Wales international hit a hat-trick against Everton to help the north London side on their way to a 5-1 win over the Toffees.

Ramsey opened the scoring in the sixth minute, a he tapped home a cross from Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Laurent Koscienly then headed home from a corner to double the Gunners’ lead just a few minutes later.

Ramsey then bagged his second just before the 20 minute mark, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his first goal for the club with a delicate finish over Jordan Pickford to put the home side 4-0 up with 37 minutes gone.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin then scored a consolation for the Toffees, before Ramsey sealed his hat-trick with a fine finish as Arsenal cruised to a win over the Merseysiders.

Player of the Match

There’s only one man that deserves this isn’t there…

Wales international Ramsey was superb this evening, with the midfielder bagging a hat-trick as he helped the Gunners on their way to a rout.

The former Cardiff City man was fantastic today, with him displaying the form we saw him achieve during the 2013/14 season, a campaign in which he was absolutely phenomenal.

This tweet sums up the player’s fantastic performance today

Aaron Ramsey vs. Everton 57 Passes

91% Pass accuracy

1 Tackle

3 Interceptions

1 Chance created

3 Goals Class performance from a class player. — Lets Talk Arsenal™ ? ?? (@ltarsenal) February 3, 2018

Stat of the Match

Who needs Alexis Sanchez anyway?

3 – Henrikh Mkhitaryan is the first Arsenal player to provide three or more assists in a Premier League game since Santi Cazorla (4) vs Wigan in May 2013. Treble. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2018

Player Ratings

Arsenal: Cech 6, Bellerin 6, Mustafi 7, Koscielny 8, Monreal 7, Ramsey 9, Xhaka 7, Mkhitaryan 8.5, Ozil 7, Iwobi 7, Aubameyang 7 / Subs: Wilshere 6, Ospina 6, Kolasinac 6

Everton: Pickford 5, Keane 5, Williams 5, Mangala 4, Kenny 6, Schneiderlin 6, Gueye 6, Martina 6, Walcott 6, Niasse 6, Bolasie 6 / Subs: Calvert-Lewin 7, Davies 6, Tosun 6

Reaction

It wasn’t all about Ramsey for Arsene Wenger’s side tonight…

F/T: 5-1 Arsenal. Took the foot off the gas second half, but that first 45 minutes was fabulous. Mkhitaryan a delight to watch. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) February 3, 2018

Three assists for Henrikh Mkhitaryan tonight. Another talented player Jose Mourinho got rid off because he couldn't use/bring out the best in him. Great addition to the Gunners he is. — Chimezie Eze (@Chimezie__) February 3, 2018

Mkhitaryan the end product machine is back. — RG (@registability) February 3, 2018

I’ve seen more in 45 mins from Mkhitaryan than 18 months whilst at Man United, he’s loving life past the half way line! — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) February 3, 2018