Big blow for Man United: 19-goal Red Devils ace set for spell on sidelines following surgery

Man United have been dealt a big blow to the fitness of Marouane Fellaini, as the club revealed that they expect the player to be out for a fair while following a knee operation.

This is according to Man United’s official website, who state that the player underwent surgery on his knee on Saturday, and that the Red Devils are expecting the player to be back within six weeks.

This news will be bad news for United, as it means he’ll almost certainly be out of their Champions League round of 16 first leg clash against Spanish side Sevilla on the 21st of February.

Man United's Marouane Fellaini
Fellaini is almost definitely going to miss United’s Champions League tie against Sevilla later this month

Since his arrival at Old Trafford from Everton in the summer of 2013, Fellaini has seen himself become a fan favourite in Manchester.

In 149 games for the club, the Belgian international has managed to muster up a record of 19 goals and 10 assists, a fairly average record for a player of his calibre.

Due to his supreme size and physicality, Mourinho has often used the former Everton star as a back-up option to come off the bench when his side are struggling in games.

The player’s huge size and strength has also seen some fans label the player as one of the best and most able target men in the Premier League.

Should Fellaini end up returning in the middle of March like the club have said they expect him to, it’ll be interesting to see if the player can force himself back into the United starting line-up once he’s regained his fitness.

