Chelsea’s Conte successor talk intensifies, top target improving English

Chelsea are reportedly leaning towards Luis Enrique as next manager

Speculation continues to raise doubts over Antonio Conte’s future

Arguments for and against Spaniard being right man for the job

READ MORE: Antonio Conte delivers clear message on Chelsea future amid speculation of Italy return

Chelsea are reportedly very keen on the idea of appointing Luis Enrique as Antonio Conte’s replacement and talk is intensifying of a move.

The 47-year-old has been out of work since leaving Barcelona last May, departing from the Nou Camp with nine major honours and a staggering 76.2% win rate in 181 games in charge of the Catalan giants.

With those impressive numbers, it’s no surprise that Enrique is being linked with other jobs, and Mundo Deportivo report that Chelsea could be setting their sights on the Spaniard with question marks over Conte’s long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

After winning the Premier League title in his first season in England, things haven’t gone to plan this year for the former Juventus and Italy boss.

Chelsea are 18 points adrift of leaders Man City and are now too busy looking over their shoulder in the race for a top-four finish, while as reported by Sky Sports, things haven’t been great off the pitch for him either amid talk of tension with the hierarchy.

As a result, although they backed him in January with three new signings, speculation continues to suggest that a change could be made sooner rather than later, and Enrique is seemingly emerging as the top choice.

Mundo Deportivo add that he’s itching to get back into management after his mini-break, while interestingly it’s said he’s improving his English as a move to manage in the Premier League seems to be the most intriguing challenge for him.

That record at Barcelona would suggest that Chelsea would be making a very sensible move. However, it’s arguably worth considering the foundations and world-class individuals he had to work with at the Nou Camp, while there are problems at Stamford Bridge currently that he would have to sort out.

Enrique’s last adventure outside of Spain was with Roma in the 2011/12 campaign, and while that was a long time ago and there were positive elements of his tenure, that didn’t end so well and in turn this appointment, should it be made, would arguably be a bit of a risk still.