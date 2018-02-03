€50m Barcelona target agrees deal, hatch clever long-term plan

Barcelona linked with €50m Gremio ace Arthur, hatch long-term plan

Youngster would be loaned out, join Barca in 2020

Strategy would give him chance to develop his game further and prepare for Nou Camp

Barcelona are reportedly on course to sign Gremio youngster Arthur, but they’ve put together a long-term plan which makes a lot of sense.

The 21-year-old has impressed in his homeland, making 39 appearances in all competitions last season and has emerged as a potential solution to Barca’s issue in midfield.

With Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Paulinho all set to turn 30 this year, the Catalan giants need a longer term option in midfield, and according to Mundo Deportivo, Arthur has established himself as the man to fill that void.

As per the report, he has agreed to wait until January 2020 to join Barcelona, as it’s claimed that he will spend the next two seasons on loan with Gremio firstly, before moving to Europe for a year.

While a lot can change in two years and there is an element of risk involved instead of simply moving to the Nou Camp immediately, this really is a sensible strategy from the La Liga leaders.

It gives Arthur the opportunity to continue his development by playing regularly in comfortable surroundings at Gremio for a little longer, before continuing the process of preparing to become a Barca player and acclimatising to life in Europe without the pressure of having to deliver for the Blaugrana immediately.

That should make him a stronger and better all-round player by the time he arrives at the Nou Camp, but as mentioned above, it is also a risk as he could disappoint and force the club to think twice about a deal and offload him instead.

Nevertheless, Mundo Deportivo also note that Barca don’t have a free non-EU slot in their squad currently, and so if they do have intentions of meeting the €50m demanded by Gremio to sign the youngster, then this would surely be the best plan for both parties.