Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp highlights what would make Reds’ season a success

Liverpool currently sit third in the Premier League

Klopp’s side currently 19 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City

Reds boss has said what club need to do to make season a success

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that he would count this season as a success for the Reds should they secure a top four finish.

This is according to the Telegraph, who state that should Merseyside club secure another season of Champions League football this campaign, then boss Klopp will consider this campaign a successful one.

Speaking about his side’s ambitions this season, Klopp said “Being champion is probably the dream – not only at Liverpool but especially at Liverpool. Because of the season City is playing that is quite difficult. Then I would prefer to be second, to be honest, if you cannot be first.”

Klopp also then went on to add “Everybody thinks Arsenal is away but they are not. In one match-day if one of us is losing and Arsenal winning, then they are five points [behind]. Tottenham is behind all of us in the Champions League position at the moment, so [top four] is for sure a success.”

Since joining the Reds midway through the 2015/16 season, Klopp has certainly made his mark at Anfield.

During his time as Liverpool manager, the German has seen his side reach two cup finals, one in the League Cup and one in the Europa League, however his side failed to win either of them.

So far this season, Liverpool have managed to impress fans and critics with their performances, as the Reds currently sit third in the Premier League table and are the only team to have beaten league leaders Man City so far this campaign.

During his time with former club Dortmund, Klopp managed to endure a very successful spell with the Bundesliga outfit, winning two league titles, one DFB Pokal and one DFB Super Cup.

Klopp’s ‘Gegenpressing’ play style has seen the Merseyside club become one of the most feared sides in England, with their fast-pace attacking style and high pressing system proving to cause havoc amongst defences time and time again.

Should Liverpool end up securing a top four finish come the end of the season, it’ll be interesting to see which players the Reds acquire in the summer transfer window in time for next season.