“Looking like his old self” – Arsenal fans over the moon with Gunners ace’s “absolutely phenomenal” performance in 5-1 rout against Everton

Arsenal beat Everton 5-1 at the Emirates this evening

Goals from Ramsey, Aubameyang and Koscielny saw Gunners run riot in north London

Fans took to social media to praise one particular player for his performance this evening

Arsenal fans heaped praise onto the head of new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan following the player’s impressive performance for the club against Everton this evening.

The Gunners ran riot at home to the Toffees in the Premier League today, with Arsene Wenger’s side bagging five in a match that saw them close the gap on rivals Spurs to just three points.

Ramsey’s hat-trick went a long way to helping the north Londoners secure their big win, with single goals from Koscielny and Aubameyang completing the thumping for the Gunners.

It was both Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan’s first games for the club, and fans took a particular liking to one of them following the full time whistle at the Emirates.

Mkhitaryan received a lot of compliments from fans for his performance, as the Armenian international bagged three assists to help his new side on their way to a hammering Sam Allardyce’s side.

Here are a few select tweets from fans praising the player for his performance today

As poor as Everton have been, I think Mkhitaryan has been absolutely phenomenal. Looking like his old self, hopefully a sign of what’s to come. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) February 3, 2018

I’ve seen more in 45 mins from Mkhitaryan than 18 months whilst at Man United, he’s loving life past the half way line! — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) February 3, 2018

Incredible what Mkhitaryan can do when he’s given permission to actually move about a bit. — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) February 3, 2018

Mkhitaryan looked the part today? — chad (@c_chappell14) February 3, 2018

Think Mkhitaryan got more assists today than he did his entire time at United, unreal performance today???? — Darragh Doherty (@Darragh612Doc) February 3, 2018

Mkhitaryan 3 assists, doesn’t look good / reflect well on Jose… but good luck to the lad, I liked him & thought he was a good player. — James Ryddel (@kick_in_grass) February 3, 2018

Honestly, so happy after that game. Mkhitaryan was absolutely insane and Aubameyang was consistently involved in all the goals!! ?? — Curtis Morton (@CurtisMorton) February 3, 2018

Obviously Ramsey will grab the headlines but Mkhitaryan was absolutely brilliant today. Didn’t take him and Aubameyang long at all to link up ??? — Martyn Green (@DailyLacazette) February 3, 2018

Mkhitaryan is already one of my favourite players — Ronan (@wenqerball) February 3, 2018