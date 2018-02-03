“Looking like his old self” – Arsenal fans over the moon with Gunners ace’s “absolutely phenomenal” performance in 5-1 rout against Everton

Arsenal fans heaped praise onto the head of new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan following the player’s impressive performance for the club against Everton this evening.

The Gunners ran riot at home to the Toffees in the Premier League today, with Arsene Wenger’s side bagging five in a match that saw them close the gap on rivals Spurs to just three points.

Ramsey’s hat-trick went a long way to helping the north Londoners secure their big win, with single goals from Koscielny and Aubameyang completing the thumping for the Gunners.

It was both Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan’s first games for the club, and fans took a particular liking to one of them following the full time whistle at the Emirates.

Mkhitaryan received a lot of compliments from fans for his performance, as the Armenian international bagged three assists to help his new side on their way to a hammering Sam Allardyce’s side.

Here are a few select tweets from fans praising the player for his performance today

