Man United 2-0 Huddersfield player ratings, stats and reaction: Sanchez bags first United goal as Mourinho’s side close gap on rivals Man City

Red Devils beat the Terriers 2-0 at Old Trafford this afternoon

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez set home side on their way

Mourinho’s side now just 13 points behind rivals Man City in race for Premier League title

Man United beat Huddersfield 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon as Jose Mourinho’s side closed the gap on rivals Man City in the race for the title.

The home side had to wait until the 55th minute to open the scoring, as a cross from Juan Mata was turned home by Lukaku to edge United in front.

Mourinho’s side then doubled their lead in the 68th minute, after Alexis Sanchez tapped home a rebound of a penalty that he himself missed, as the Chilean opened his account for the Premier League giants.

The win now means United now sit just 13 points behind rivals City in their fight to claim the Premier League title.

Player of the Match

New signing Alexis Sanchez was in top form for United this afternoon, with the former Arsenal man being at the heart of all of the home side’s most dangerous attacks.

Despite missing his penalty, Sanchez still managed to convert the rebound as he opened his account for the Red Devils on his first home start for the club.

This tweet sums up the player’s performance perfectly this afternoon

Alexis Sanchez has been unreal so far, movement and linkup play has been class. He’s our biggest threat which is why they keep fouling him. Admire how he keeps a cool head. — JM (@Mourinholic) February 3, 2018

Stat of the Match

This from Opta shows exactly how Huddersfield tried to put a stop to Sanchez today!

7 – No player has been fouled more often in a Premier League game this season than Alexis Sanchez was vs Huddersfield today. Targeted. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2018

Player Ratings

Man United: De Gea 6, Valencia 7, Smalling 7, Rojo 7, Shaw 6, McTominay 6, Matic 7, Mata 7, Lingard 6, Lukaku 7, Sanchez 9 / Subs: Martial 6, Rashford 6, Pogba 6

Huddersfield: Lossl 7, Smith 6, Schindler 6, Zanka 6, Kongolo 6, Hogg 6, Quaner 6, Hadergjonaj 6, Billing 6, Van la Parra 6, Depoitre 6 / Subs: Hefele 6, Mooy 6, Ince 6

Reaction

It wasn’t just about Sanchez in United’s win over Huddersfield this afternoon

That was class by Lukaku. Mata’s cross was fantastic. — Paul (@RealPaulMadison) February 3, 2018

and Lukaku! What a goal! Top striker class finisher! 19 goals under his name now! What a lad! @RomeluLukaku9 — . (@andinaddie) February 3, 2018

Top class from lukaku ? #mufc — Acap (@Asyraf_shuk) February 3, 2018

Good to see Lukaku smiling. Accurate finish from him. More to come from him — 'Dewumi D Dreamchase (@dewums) February 3, 2018