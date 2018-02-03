Man United 2-0 Huddersfield player ratings, stats and reaction: Sanchez bags first United goal as Mourinho’s side close gap on rivals Man City

Man United beat Huddersfield 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon as Jose Mourinho’s side closed the gap on rivals Man City in the race for the title.

The home side had to wait until the 55th minute to open the scoring, as a cross from Juan Mata was turned home by Lukaku to edge United in front.

Mourinho’s side then doubled their lead in the 68th minute, after Alexis Sanchez tapped home a rebound of a penalty that he himself missed, as the Chilean opened his account for the Premier League giants.

The win now means United now sit just 13 points behind rivals City in their fight to claim the Premier League title.

Player of the Match

New signing Alexis Sanchez was in top form for United this afternoon, with the former Arsenal man being at the heart of all of the home side’s most dangerous attacks.

Despite missing his penalty, Sanchez still managed to convert the rebound as he opened his account for the Red Devils on his first home start for the club.

This tweet sums up the player’s performance perfectly this afternoon

Stat of the Match

This from Opta shows exactly how Huddersfield tried to put a stop to Sanchez today!

Player Ratings

Man United: De Gea 6, Valencia 7, Smalling 7, Rojo 7, Shaw 6, McTominay 6, Matic 7, Mata 7, Lingard 6, Lukaku 7, Sanchez 9 / Subs: Martial 6, Rashford 6, Pogba 6

Huddersfield: Lossl 7, Smith 6, Schindler 6, Zanka 6, Kongolo 6, Hogg 6, Quaner 6, Hadergjonaj 6, Billing 6, Van la Parra 6, Depoitre 6 / Subs: Hefele 6, Mooy 6, Ince 6

Reaction

It wasn’t just about Sanchez in United’s win over Huddersfield this afternoon

