Man United manager Jose Mourinho reveals reasons behind Paul Pogba being benched for Huddersfield clash

Man United beat Huddersfield by two goals to nil at Old Trafford today

Pogba and Martial were dropped for the Red Devils’ tie against the Terriers

Jose Mourinho has explained his reasons for starting Pogba on the bench today

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has explained his reasons for starting Paul Pogba on the bench for his side’s match against Huddersfield this afternoon.

This is according to the Express, who state that Pogba wasn’t left out of Mourinho’s starting line-up because of his poor performance in the Red Devils’ defeat to Tottenham during the week, and that the France international was dropped as Mourinho wanted to give youngster Scott McTominay some first team minutes.

Speaking about his decision to drop Pogba, Mourinho said “I change a few players and the intention was not to punish anyone”

Mourinho then stated “But I made a few changes thinking about the characteristics of this game and I think this kid [McTominay] has a great desire to recover the ball when the team is not in possession”

Mourinho also then added “You don’t have space, you have to open spaces by playing simple, so was a decision to play the kid but Paul came on very, very well with a great attitude.”

Since joining Man United from Juventus for a club-record fee in the summer of 2016, Pogba has impressed fans with his ability and performances for Jose Mourinho’s side.

In 79 appearances for the Red Devils, the French international has managed to amass a total of 12 goals and 16 appearances, a decent return for the midfielder.

Pogba’s creativity and ability has seen him labelled as one of the most important players currently on United’s books, with some even going as far as to describe the player as one of the best in the league.

So far this campaign, Pogba has been in fine form, with the former Juventus star bagging three goals and nine assists in just 15 league appearances for the Premier League giants.

Pogba has proven to be one of the most able midfielders in the world these past few seasons, with some fans having him down as a potentially future Ballon D’Or winner.

Should Mourinho’s words be true, it’ll be interesting to see if Pogba can reclaim his first team place for United’s next Premier League fixture.