Man Utd join race for €110m Real Madrid target, key replacement needed in summer

Inter striker Mauro Icardi linked with Real Madrid, Man Utd summer transfer

Argentine ace has a €110m release clause in contract, as per report

Mourinho will have void to fill with Ibrahimovic tipped to depart

Having established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in Europe, it’s no real surprise that speculation is linking Man Utd with a move for Mauro Icardi.

The 24-year-old has bagged 96 goals in 170 appearances for the Nerazzurri, with 18 coming in 24 games so far this season as he continues to impressively lead their line.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, via Corriere della Sera, Inter may have a tough time holding on to him moving forward with Real Madrid said to be ready to pay his €110m release clause, while Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is also said to be considering a swoop.

The move itself for Icardi makes perfect sense for both clubs in question.

Madrid have a problem up front with Karim Benzema scoring just six goals in 23 appearances so far this season, and while he prepares to turn 31 later this year, that simply isn’t good enough for the main striker at a club like the Spanish giants.

As for United, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season, and while Mourinho has countless options to support a main striker, that arguably leaves just Romelu Lukaku as his only real option up top.

In turn, a move for Icardi would add quality and depth to compete on various fronts, while he provides a different dynamic with his ability to run the channels and in behind along with his instincts in the box to score regularly. Whereas with Lukaku, he likes to come short and use his physicality, and so the Red Devils would have two top options in that department if they signed the Argentine forward.

It remains to be seen if Inter’s resolve can be broken as ultimately Icardi is one of their most influential players. However, with that reported release clause in mind, both Madrid and Man Utd look set for a transfer battle for his signature this summer as per the report above.