“Miss him already” – Man United fans vent desperation to see key Red Devils ace play part in Huddersfield clash

Man Untied fans took to social media during their side’s match against Huddersfield this afternoon to make known their desperation to see Paul Pogba play a part in the tie.

United boss Jose Mourinho dropped both of Pogba and fellow Frenchman Anthony Martial for his side’s match against the Terriers at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The Red Devils went into half time drawing 0-0 against last season’s play-off winners, and fans were desperate to see Pogba brought in against David Wagner’s side.

During the match, fans took to social media to make known their desperation to see Pogba brought on, and the Red Devils look to secure a win against the newly-promoted side.

Here are a few select tweets from fans on their want to see Pogba play a part in this afternoon’s fixture.

whatever reason dropping Pogba would be bad or worst decision. miss him already… — Adi Setyawan (@adputra13) February 3, 2018

Mou's about to cost us two games in a row ffsss. Need Martial and Pogba asap — Rajath Singh (@Rajath_MUFC) February 3, 2018

Mourinho has done nothing to deserve his contract extension. Bring on Pogba and Martial ASAP ffs — Mohammed Rahil (@m7mdrahil) February 3, 2018

Maybe you need Martial & Pogba on, really struggled in the first half — matt (@RamseyLDN) February 3, 2018

Need Pogba badly. That's it! — Sathy Perry (@SathyAJ22) February 3, 2018

It’s time for Pogba to come on. — ATLRedDevil (@rgsreddevil) February 3, 2018

Please please mou get martial and Pogba in — I AM UNITED (@Man_utd_20) February 3, 2018