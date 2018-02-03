Real Madrid eye surprise swap deal for Chelsea target, prepare to axe top name

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio reportedly unhappy at the Bernabeu

Despite possessing so much talent, Real Madrid star Marco Asensio hasn’t secured the role that he desires at the Bernabeu, and it could lead to an exit.

The 22-year-old has eight goals and four assists in 31 appearances so far this season, but he hasn’t started a La Liga game since the start of December with Zinedine Zidane preferring other options.

With Cristiano Ronaldo turning 33 next week, Karim Benzema scoring just six goals in 23 appearances and Gareth Bale only now starting to put a string of games together after his injury nightmares, Los Blancos should arguably be thinking about their long-term future sooner rather than later.

According to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, amid speculation that Eden Hazard could find himself at Real Madrid, it could lead to a swap deal as Madrid president Florentino Perez is considering including Asensio in their offer.

If that transfer was to materialise, then Chelsea would have a major void to fill. Asensio would be further down the pecking order, and so he would surely be ready to quit and move on in search of a more prominent role elsewhere.

That would seemingly suit all parties, although naturally from a Chelsea perspective, they’ll be desperate to avoid losing Hazard who has been one of their leading players in recent seasons and has established himself as one of the top stars in Europe.

However, both Chelsea and Real Madrid have their had their problems this season. The Blues are 18 points adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City, while Madrid trail Barcelona by 19 points.

In turn, difficult changes may have to be made in order to get them back competing at the top, but time will tell if Hazard will be playing in Spain next season, with Asensio heading in the opposite direction.