“Worth every penny” – Man United fans laud key Red Devils ace after bagging “easy 3 points” against Huddersfield

Posted by
“Worth every penny” – Man United fans laud key Red Devils ace after bagging “easy 3 points” against Huddersfield

Man United fans took to social media this afternoon to heap praise on new signing Alexis Sanchez for his performance in their win over Huddersfield today.

The home side took the lead through Belgian international Romelu Lukaku, after the forward volleyed home Juan Mata’s cross past Lossl in the Terriers goal.

Sanchez then bagged his first goal for the Red Devils in the 68th minute, after the Chilean hit home a rebound from a penalty he had just missed, as United all but wrapped up the win for the Premier League giants.

The result now means that Jose Mourinho’s side are now just 13 points behind rivals Man City in the race for the Premier League title.

Following the match, fans took to Twitter to laud Sanchez for his performance in the match at Old Trafford today.

Here are a few select tweets from fans praising the former Arsenal man for his game against David Wagner’s side.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top