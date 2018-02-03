“Worth every penny” – Man United fans laud key Red Devils ace after bagging “easy 3 points” against Huddersfield

Man United secured 2-0 win over Huddersfield at Old Trafford this afternoon

Lukaku and Sanchez strikes secured three points for Jose Mourinho’s side

Fans were heaping praise on a certain Red Devils ace following full time

Man United fans took to social media this afternoon to heap praise on new signing Alexis Sanchez for his performance in their win over Huddersfield today.

The home side took the lead through Belgian international Romelu Lukaku, after the forward volleyed home Juan Mata’s cross past Lossl in the Terriers goal.

Sanchez then bagged his first goal for the Red Devils in the 68th minute, after the Chilean hit home a rebound from a penalty he had just missed, as United all but wrapped up the win for the Premier League giants.

The result now means that Jose Mourinho’s side are now just 13 points behind rivals Man City in the race for the Premier League title.

Following the match, fans took to Twitter to laud Sanchez for his performance in the match at Old Trafford today.

Here are a few select tweets from fans praising the former Arsenal man for his game against David Wagner’s side.

Alexis Sanchez is worth every penny, Absolutely world class, easy 3 points ??? — HollieFarr17 (@farr_hollie) February 3, 2018

Sanchez was a class act today. Got up everytime after being kicked about the place. What a finish for his goal too ?????#Mufc — Cian Glavin ? (@Glavman7) February 3, 2018

Sanchez is class..sexy little touches to bring others in play, takes players on and love the way he kept on instructing Luke Shaw to get forwards or stay back — JZ (@JZ_7) February 3, 2018

Sanchez is a class little player the way he runs and turns players his awareness is amazing he got battered all over the pitch gets up carries on most players would of gone of injured they tried everything kicking grabbing shoulders he bossed them good debut — 2018 Football Fans (@2018FootballFan) February 3, 2018

Sanchez won MOTM but some geezers out here celebrating that he lost possession the most in the match you know. Class performance from Alexis — CW? (@ClassyWazza) February 3, 2018

Sanchez was class second half. MOM for me — Mike Rousell (@mikecrousell) February 3, 2018

Huddlesfield did nothing but defend. The players in the 2nd half were much better. We controlled it & played at a very good tempo. Sanchez motm. He was class. — D_ManUtd (@itano_mufc) February 3, 2018