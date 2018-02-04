£45m Serie A star to Manchester United as Red Devils look for significant boost in their pursuit of superstar

Manchester United are hoping for a major boost in their pursuit for a Serie A star.

Reports from Italy have stated that Manchester United and Jose Mourinho have their fingers crossed that Inter Milan will fail to qualify for the Champions League this season to help them seal a deal for Ivan Perisic.

Man United will reportedly be more likely to tempt Perisic away from the San Siro if he fails to secure Champions League football with Inter.

Manchester United could be handed a significant boost in their pursuit for Serie A star Ivan Perisic if Inter fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.

A report from the Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that Perisic could be more lenient to leave Italy if he fails to clinch Champions League football with Inter.

Inter currently sit just one point adrift from falling out of the top four in Serie A and more crucially from falling out of a Champions League qualifying place.

Inter’s season has hit somewhat of a stumbling block in recent months alongside Perisic also seeing his own form take a drop.

Man United and Jose Mourinho have been heavily linked with a move for Perisic for a prolonged period now and the Guardian reported just last summer that the Red Devils were closing in on a £45m deal for the winger.