Alexis who? Arsenal new-boy takes just one game to match Sanchez’s Gunners record

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has already matched Alexis Sanchez’s assist tally for the season

The Chilean contributed three assists for Arsenal before leaving for Manchester United in January

Mkhitaryan set up three in yesterday’s 5-1 win over Everton on his Emirates Stadium debut

READ MORE: Arsenal 5-1 Everton player ratings, stats and reaction

Arsenal’s new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan took just one game to level up Alexis Sanchez’s assist record for the Gunners this season.

The Armenia international, who joined from Manchester United this January as part of the deal that saw Sanchez head in the opposite direction, had a superb game for his new side in yesterday’s 5-1 thrashing of Everton.

Mkhitaryan set up three goals on the night, meaning in just one game he managed to go level with Sanchez on three assists for Arsenal this season.

Many will now feel the 29-year-old playmaker can prove something of an upgrade on the departing Chilean, who hadn’t been at his best for the club this term prior to his January exit.

Assits for Arsenal in the Premier League so far this season: Alexis Sanchez – 3

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 3 Mkhitaryan only made his debut today…. pic.twitter.com/3J4uNm9eOe — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 3, 2018

Mkhitaryan seems ideally suited to the way Arsenal play, despite not previously showing his best form in the Premier League in his season and a half at Old Trafford.

Against Everton, the new no.7 put two goals on a plate for hat-trick hero Aaron Ramsey, and also teed up fellow new-boy Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the fourth goal.

The pair played together at Borussia Dortmund and it hasn’t taken them long to renew their superb partnership at the Emirates Stadium.

In completing a hat-trick of assists against the Toffees, Mkhitaryan also joined a pretty exclusive club of Arsenal players to manage that in a single match in the Premier League era: