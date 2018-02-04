Arsenal quiz: Name every player to score a Premier League hat-trick for the Gunners

Try this superb quiz from Planet Football on Arsenal hat-trick scorers

Can you name every Gunners hat-trick hero of the Premier League era?

The 20th player to net a treble for Arsenal did so against Everton yesterday

Arsenal have now had 20 hat trick heroes in the Premier League era following a treble in yesterday’s 5-1 win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

You can probably remember who got that one, but can you name all 20? We strongly suggest you try this fiendishly difficult quiz from Planet Football below.





Arsenal were in devastating form as they blew Everton apart in the first half yesterday, going 4-0 up before the break and adding another in the second period.

On top of a hat-trick of goals from a certain player, new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan also helped himself to three assists on the night, making it a fine home debut for the Armenian after his January move from Manchester United.

Arsenal will hope yesterday’s result can be the start of an improvement in form, with the club struggling recently and running out of time to ensure they can pip the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham to a vital top four spot.

Arsene Wenger’s men missed out last season, finishing fifth in the league, and surely cannot afford to go another year out of the Champions League.

