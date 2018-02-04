Arsenal slap £15M price-tag on head of Gunners star following interest from Premier League side

Player was subject of interest from fellow Premier League side during January window

Ace hasn’t been able to cement place in first team this campaign

North London side have set their asking price for the player at £15M

SEE MORE: Arsenal tipped to make major decision on the future of the club this summer

Arsenal have reportedly set an asking price of £15M on the head of England U21’s star Rob Holding following interest from Burnley in the January transfer window.

This is according to the Sun, who state that Sean Dyche’s side enquired about the 22-year-old last month, and that the Gunners have now set their asking price for the player.

Since making his move to the Emirates from Championship side Bolton in the summer of 2016, the Englishman has failed to make serious impact for the Gunners.

The England U21’s international has only made a total of 37 appearances since his move from the Trotters, scoring one goal in that time period.

So far this campaign, Holding has been able to make a total of 19 appearances for Arsene Wenger’s side, with the majority of these coming in the Premier League and the Europa League.

Last season, the former Bolton defender managed to amass a record of 18 appearances, with one of these coming in the FA Cup final against Chelsea, a match where he put in a stellar performance to help the north London side overcome their rivals.

MORE: Arsenal transfer news

Should Holding end up departing the Emirates, it’ll be interesting to see if the Gunners try to bring in a replacement for the English ace.