Antonio Conte confident of stunning Chelsea transfer raid if he takes over at Real Madrid

Antonio Conte is already planning to sign three Chelsea players if he ends up leaving the club to take over as manager of Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

The Daily Express claim that Conte may be just one defeat away from the sack at Stamford Bridge, with the Italian under growing pressure ahead of his side’s Premier League game against Watford on Monday night.

Still, his struggles in his second season at Chelsea don’t seem to have put Madrid off, with Los Blancos eyeing him as one of three main candidates to replace their own struggling boss Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman has been unable to build on a fine start at the Bernabeu, with Real looking a shadow of the side they were as they won the double last season.

Don Balon now report that Conte is a serious contender to replace Zidane, with the club likely to encounter difficulties trying to lure their other targets Joachim Low and Mauricio Pochettino.

The Spanish outlet adds that Conte would be confident of luring Eden Hazard with him to Real Madrid, whilst also targeting raids for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

That would be tremendous business by Real if they could pull it off, with Conte showing last season why he’s become regarded as one of the finest coaches in the game, even if it has proven a difficult second season at Stamford Bridge.

