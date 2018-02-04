“Biased and corrupt” – Liverpool fans declare match officials should “retire ASAP” after Tottenham fixture

Liverpool fans took to social media to declare match officials should retire after their clash with Tottenham.

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw at Anfield by Tottenham and were on the receiving end of two harsh and contentious penalty decisions.

Harry Kane converted a 95th minute penalty to rescue Tottenham a point against Liverpool.

Liverpool fans took to social media to unleash criticism on match officials after a 2-2 draw with Tottenham at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah had given Liverpool the lead in the 3rd minute to become to fastest Liverpool player to score 20 goals in a single Premier League season and only the fourth ever African player to score 20 goals in an individual Premier League season.

Victor Wanyama however equalised for Tottenham on the 80th minute with a sensational effort from the edge of the box with a volley from the outside of his foot.

Harry Kane was then handed the opportunity to seal the three points for Tottenham on the 85th minute after John Moss awarded a controversial penalty. Kane appeared to be offside when making his run to inevitably be fouled in the box. Moss however turned down the lineman’s appeals that Kane had been offside.

However, a let off for Liverpool was handed to them with Kane’s tame effort going straight into the hands of Loris Karius.

Moahmed Salah then looked to have sealed the three points for Liverpool with an outstanding individual effort on the 91st minute.

However, Tottenham were once again awarded another penalty, with this one being just as controversial if not more than the first.

Erik Lamela was deemed to be fouled by Virgil van Dijk despite being stood in not only an offside position but also seeing his early protests be turned down by referee Jon Moss before he changed his mind.

Turns out Lamela was offside as well. Quality. Cheers lino mate. Great stuff. pic.twitter.com/9zJv4nBsyU — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 4, 2018

Kane this time vindicated himself as he sent Karius the wrong way to not only seal a dramatic equaliser but also his 100th Premier League goal.

Liverpool fans took to social media to heap criticism upon Jon Moss and some even suggested he should retire.

Liverpool had two points stolen from them by a clearly biased and corrupt referee. #LIVTOT — Joseph Donaghy (@Joseph_Donaghy1) February 4, 2018

That referee needs to retire ASAP!!! Disgraceful officiating. #LIVTOT — Badrudin Gaur (@BadrudinGaur) February 4, 2018

Jon Moss should retire already from being a referee. — Vish? (@Vishan_98) February 4, 2018

Liverpool were robbed — elias-salimm (@elias_salimm) February 4, 2018

The ref and linesman robbed us. Both were not penalties. Sorry — Nic Papachristodoulo (@papacyprus) February 4, 2018