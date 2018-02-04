Jose Mourinho’s Man United eyeing up £30M England ace should Spanish stalwart depart Old Trafford

Player secured move in the summer for £30M

Man United are reportedly eyeing up Everton and England ace Jordan Pickford as a potential replacement for Spaniard David De Gea should the shot-stopper depart Old Trafford.

This is according to the Sun, who report that the England ace secured a £30M move to Goodison Park in the summer, and that the Red Devils manager Mourinho has been impressed with the player since his summer transfer.

The news outlet are also stating that Pickford is top of the club’s list for a De Gea replacement, and that the Spaniard is set to attract interest again in the summer from current European Champions Real Madrid.

Since making his emergence onto the scene during his time at Sunderland, Pickford has managed to impress fans with his ability at such a young age.

During his time with the Toffees, the England international has managed to keep six clean sheets in 25 Premier League appearances, a fairly decent return for a player of his age.

At Sunderland, the 23-year-old put in some stellar performances for the Black Cats, ones that lead to Everton purchasing the player for the price they did in the summer.

The Englishman’s distribution has been labelled as one of the best in the Premier League, with only the likes of Ederson being able to boast a better kick than the former Sunderland man.

Should De Gea end up leaving Old Trafford, it’ll be interesting to see if United do go for Pickford as a replacement for the Spanish international.