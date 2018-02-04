Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham player ratings, stats and reaction: Kane vindicated as Salah shines in ridiculous fixture

Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead after just three minutes and broke a historic record in the process.

Victor Wanyama levelled for Tottenham on the 80th minute with a spectacular volley from the edge of the box.

Salah gave Liverpool a 91st minute lead before Harry Kane converted a 95th minute penalty after having already missed a penalty less than ten minutes perviously.

READ ALSO: “Worth £250m” – Liverpool fans praise “world class” star as he breaks historic record vs Tottenham in first-half

Liverpool hosted Tottenham at Anfield as the two teams played out one of the most exciting Premier League fixtures of the season.

Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead after just three minutes as he became the fastest ever Liverpool player to score 20 Premier League goals in an individual season.

Victor Wanyama equalised for Tottenham in the second-half with an outstanding volley from just outside of the box on the 80th minute.

Harry Kane was then handed an opportunity to seal the three points for Tottenham after being tripped in the box by Loris Karius.

The Tottenham striker however fluffed his lines placing the ball straight into the hands of Karius.

Mohamed Salah then looked to have given Liverpool a dramatic late win after a superb individual effort on the 91st minute sparked animated celebrations from Jurgen Klopp.

On the 95th minute however Virgil van Dijk was deemed to have fouled Erik Lamela inside the Liverpool box. Kane stepped up once again and made no mistake this time as he scored not only a last gasp equaliser but his 100th Premier League goal.

Man of the match

Mohamed Salah is now not only the fastest ever Liverpool player to score 20 Premier League goals but he is also only the fourth ever African player to score 20 goals in a single Premier League season.

It was Salah’s individual performance that gave Liverpool their attacking bite today and the Egyptian was rewarded with two extremely well-taken goals.

Stat of the match

100 – Harry Kane has scored 100 goals in the Premier League in just 141 appearances – only Alan Shearer (124) reached the 100 goals in the competition in fewer games. Ton. pic.twitter.com/04KMy99O11 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 4, 2018

Player ratings

Liverpool: Karius 5, Alexander-Arnold 7, van Dijk 6, Lovren 5, Robertson 6, Can 5, Henderson 6, Milner 6, Salah 9, Firmino 6, Mane 5.

Subs: Wijnaldum 5, Oxlade-Chamberlain 5, Matip 4.

Tottenham: Lloris 5, Trippier 5, Sanchez 5, Vertonghen 5, Davies 6, Dier 4, Dembele 5, Eriksen 6, Alli 6, Son 5, Kane 6.

Subs: Lamela 6, Wanyama 8, Llorente n/a.

Reaction

Football fans of a number of clubs were in agreement that the madness played out at Anfield made for an incredible spectacle…

He doesn’t miss twice. Harry Kane with his 100th Premier League goal. Well played all. Great game. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 4, 2018

Liverpool fans can seek comfort in football being the winner today and playing such a big part in a great advert for the Premier League — James Heath (@jh212) February 4, 2018

What a game of football that was Liverpool v Tottenham it had everything goals drama controversy great to watch. — Simon Cox (@SCoxy31Real) February 4, 2018