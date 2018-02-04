£52million star tempted by Manchester United transfer as summer exit looms

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is reportedly edging closer to leaving the club this summer and is tempted by a transfer to Manchester United, according to Don Balon.

The France international is no longer an automatic starter for Zinedine Zidane’s side this term and it seems that’s pushing him closer to the Bernabeu exit door ahead of the summer.

United have previously been linked with Varane, who first broke into Real’s first-team during Jose Mourinho’s time in charge of Los Blancos.

According to Diario Gol, it would take around £52million to persuade Madrid to sell the 24-year-old, who could be an upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo at the back.

United could also do with replacing Eric Bailly due to his poor injury record since moving to Old Trafford, and Don Balon have previously suggested their centre-back search could also lead them to target Samuel Umtiti of Barcelona.

Varane is another fine performer from La Liga who looks like he could make the transition to Premier League football if required.

The Red Devils have been big spenders in the transfer market of late, bringing in established stars such as Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in recent transfer windows.

