Barcelona duo pushing £88million star towards Manchester United transfer

Antoine Griezmann is aware he’s not wanted by two Barcelona stars

Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta are against signing the Manchester United transfer target

Griezmann wants to join Barca but this could be good news for United’s hopes

Manchester United may have received a boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, whose move to Barcelona doesn’t look entirely straightforward.

Don Balon claim the France international is keen on a move to the Nou Camp but that he’s become aware that Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta do not want him there.

Griezmann has long been linked by various outlets as a target for Manchester United, and Diario Gol recently claimed they remain interested in securing his signature.

Given that the Red Devils have just signed Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, this is come compliment to the 26-year-old attacker, who must be a high priority for Jose Mourinho as he looks to build a side that can challenge Manchester City more strongly for the title next season.

Despite Don Balon claiming Griezmann is desperate to join Barca, he could do well to consider the fact that he’d surely be more welcome if he were to choose a switch to Old Trafford instead.

Messi and Iniesta seem unsure about spending £88million on Griezmann for a variety of reasons, so United will hope this latest development gives them some edge in any potential transfer battle this summer.