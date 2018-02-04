Real Madrid regret not signing Manchester United talisman and £56m Arsenal superstar as season takes catastrophic turn

Reports have emerged stating that Real Madrid are regretting not signing influential Arsenal and Manchester United stars.

Real Madrid’s season has taken a turn for the worse with the La Liga giants falling 18 points behind Barcelona after drawing to Levante last night.

Real Madrid are regretting not signing either Alexis Sanchez or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the season hits a new low.

Both Sanchez and Aubameyang were looking for moves away from their respected clubs Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund and it now appears that Real Madrid regret not snapping either of them up.

The Express have cited a report from Don Balon which states that Real Madrid are paying the price for not snapping either of the two huge Premier League stars up as their nightmare form continues into February.

Aubameyang of course sealed a club-record move to Arsenal for a fee of £56m while Sanchez left the Emirates for Manchester United. (Fee per the Evening Standard)

Real Madrid had to settle for a draw last night against relegation-threatened Levante and finished the evening an astonishing 18 points adrift from La Liga leaders Barcelona with Barca given the opportunity to extend the gap even further during today’s clash with Espanyol.