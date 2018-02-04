Steven Gerrard suggests Alexis Sanchez’s departure from Arsenal has given the Gunners’ dressing room a “clean slate”

Player secured last-minute move to United in the January transfer window

Henrikh Mkhitaryan secured moved to Gunners as a result

Gerrard has had his say on the Chilean move to the Red Devils and it’s effects on the Arsenal dressing room

Premier League legend Steven Gerrard has had his say on Alexis Sanchez’s move to Man United from Arsenal, stating that the Gunners now have a “clean slate” in the dressing room following the player’s departure.

This is according to the Mirror, who are reporting that Sanchez secured his move to Old Trafford last month with Henrikh Mkhitaryan going the other way, and that Gerrard has had his say on the atmosphere at the club.

Speaking on BT Sport on Saturday, Gerrard stated that “It seemed from the outside it was toxic in the changing room. Sanchez going creates a clean slate”

Both Mkhitaryan and Sanchez were in action yesterday, with the duo impressing fans and critics alike with their performances as both sides secured wins in the Premier League.

In United’ 2-0 win over Huddersfield, Sanchez bagged his side’s second goal, with the Chilean looking the Red Devils’ most dangerous throughout the entire match.

For Arsenal, Mkhitaryan put in an absolutely stellar performance, with the winger bagging three assists as the Gunners ran out 5-1 winners against Everton.

Both sets of fans seemed happy with the players’ respective performances, as the pair started their Premier League careers off with their new clubs in style.

Following yesterday’s results, it remains to be seen who have got the better end of the deal out of both Arsenal and Man United.