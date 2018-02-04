Tottenham handed colossal Champions League boost as five huge Juventus stars could miss knockout clash

Tottenham could be handed a huge Champions League boost as Juventus are having to deal with injuries to a number of significant stars.

Juventus stars Blaise Matuidi and Andrea Barzagli are the latest to join a growing injury list for the Serie A side.

The recent injury crisis will give Tottenham the best possible opportunity they could wish for in progressing through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Juventus could be without five huge stars when they face Tottenham in the Champions League after being hit by a huge injury crisis.

The respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has reported that Blaise Matuidi and Andrea Barzagli are the latest stars to join the substantial and growing Juventus injury list.

Further, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa will also be doubts for the first-leg and Colombian Juan Cuadrado looks certain to miss the clash.

Tottenham wil travel to face Juventus on the 13th of February in the first knockout-round of the Champions League and will inevitably feel that they have been handed a golden chance to beat the Serie A giants given Juve’s recent injury crisis.

Juve have had a tricky season in which they have had to fend off a surprise title charge from Napoli. However, Max Allegri’s side looked unfazed in today’s Serie A clash with Sassuolo as they stormed to an emphatic 7-0 victory.