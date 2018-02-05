Wayne Rooney explains why Arsenal were the right choice for Henrikh Mkhitaryan after Manchester United struggles

Wayne Rooney discussed Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Monday Night Football

The Everton star played alongside the Armenian last season

Mkhitaryan should be better at Arsenal than at United, according to Rooney

Everton star Wayne Rooney has explained why he felt Henrikh Mkhitaryan didn’t make it at Manchester United after sealing a transfer to Arsenal this January.

The Armenia international enjoyed himself on his Emirates Stadium debut at the weekend, setting up three goals on the night as Arsenal ran riot 5-1 against Everton.

Mkhitaryan could never quite get into his groove like that for United, and Rooney admits the club perhaps weren’t the best fit for him after spending a year playing alongside the 29-year-old.

The former England captain has suggested the tactical setup at Arsene Wenger’s side should now mean Mkhitaryan can play with the kind of freedom he enjoyed when he reached the best form of his career at Borussia Dortmund.

This could be interpreted as a sly dig at Jose Mourinho for failing to get the best out of the player, though Rooney did not mention the manager’s tactics specifically.

‘I think he is (better suited to Arsenal),’ Rooney is quoted in the Metro.

‘I saw it in training with him – he’s a very talented player. At United he didn’t get the freedom he really wanted to perform which he had at Dortmund.

‘It was a different style and at Arsenal he’ll have players round him. He’ll create goals, he’ll score goals and I think he’ll kick on.’

Rooney was speaking on his debut as a guest pundit on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, where he also got off to a great start by brutally trolling his co-pundit Jamie Carragher.