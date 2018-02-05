‘Gone in the morning’ – Chelsea fans convinced this is the end for Antonio Conte after nightmare first half vs Watford

Chelsea fans are convinced Antonio Conte is gone

The Blues have been distinctly second best at Watford

Chelsea are down to ten men and trail 1-0 at half time

READ MORE: Chelsea fans destroy ‘brainless’ Tiemoue Bakayoko as he’s sent off vs Watford

Chelsea fans are convinced Antonio Conte is ‘gone’ after a nightmare first half performance by the Blues against Watford at Vicarage Road this evening.

Conte’s side trail 1-0 to a Troy Deeney penalty, which came not long after Tiemoue Bakayoko got himself foolishly sent off for two yellow cards inside the opening half an hour.

It’s been a weak defence of the Premier League title they won so comfortably and convincingly last season, and things just seem to go from bad to worse for Conte.

The Daily Express recently claimed that defeat in tonight’s game could be enough for Roman Abramovich to sack his manager, and the supporters now increasingly seem to think it’s heading in that direction.

The west London giants have just two wins in their last nine in all competitions and if they carry on playing like this, they will do well to even finish in the top four this term.

Watford have been the better side and deserve their lead, and these Chelsea fans think they’ve seen enough…

Conte is gone. Guaranteed — MXTTE BLVKK (@mxtteblakk) February 5, 2018

gone in the morning, Mr Antonio Conte. Bye — Electronics Guy (@gTownPsycho_) February 5, 2018

Conte might be gone by tomorrow — Tanaka (@Iam_L33roy) February 5, 2018

Gone you are Conte. It’s all over. — UNdirty Niger Delta. (@Karibiba) February 5, 2018

Dear Abramovich, enough is enough. CONTE OUT. — CFC (@EdenHazard2018) February 5, 2018

Fuck Conte. Leave the club. I’ve had enough. — Simon (@honestlysimon) February 5, 2018