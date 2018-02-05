Fans are reporting Troy Deeney to the FA for his goal celebration during Watford vs Chelsea

Fans on Twitter are tagging the Football Association and urging them to take action against Watford star Troy Deeney for his goal celebration against Chelsea.

While images were not entirely conclusive initially, the Hornets captain certainly appears to give the finger to the travelling supporters at Vicarage Road.

Deeney scored from the penalty spot to make it 1-0 to Watford in a first half they dominated against a highly unconvincing Chelsea outfit.

troy deeney celebration
This Troy Deeney celebration vs Chelsea certainly doesn’t paint him in a great light

The Blues are not in the best form going into tonight’s game, and are also down to ten men after Tiemoue Bakayoko’s sending off in the opening 29 minutes.

Deeney’s celebration might seem the least of the club’s problems, but some fans on Twitter are clearly not too happy and are reporting his supposedly offensive celebration to the FA in their tweets during the half time break.

Do you think he did anything wrong, or are some Chelsea fans just looking for something to distract from their woeful first half performance?

