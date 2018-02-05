Jose Mourinho makes major admission on Man Utd summer transfer plans

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho seemingly rules out signing attacking stars this summer

Ronaldo, Griezmann and Bale all specifically mentioned in report

However, Portuguese tactician adamant he’s got enough in that department already

For any Man Utd fans hoping for a marquee summer signing of another attacking superstar, Jose Mourinho has seemingly dashed any hope of such a move.

The Red Devils have a squad packed with attacking talent, with the Portuguese tactician adding Alexis Sanchez to his side in the January transfer window.

Coupled with Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, he’s got plenty of options and enough competition for places as it is.

In turn, he has suggested that anyone expecting United to bring in more attacking reinforcements this summer will likely be disappointed.

“It’s bad for you [the media] because you like to have things to write and speculate, especially in the summer, but I don’t want attacking players so don’t speak about attacking players that are coming here because nobody is coming here,” he is quoted as saying by The Express.

“I don’t want attacking players. So if you want to speculate in the summer you have to go to other areas because I’m really happy with the attacking players.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Antoine Griezmann are all specifically mentioned in the report as being possible targets, but it’s easy to see where Mourinho is coming from as there is certainly enough competition for places, versatility and quality in the options mentioned above.

Should one of them leave for any reason, then perhaps it would require a replacement to come in and fill the void, but with players capable of playing on either flank and through the middle, there is enough there to feel confident about scoring goals regularly.

Perhaps the only concern would be if Lukaku suffered a long-term injury. Although Rashford and Martial have shown previously that they can play up top, they wouldn’t offer the same physicality, presence and target man option as the Belgian.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s current contract set to expire at the end of the season, that may be an area lacking depth that Mourinho could choose to change his mind on and address in the summer despite his comments above.