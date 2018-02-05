Liverpool ready to sell star attacker to Real Madrid for considerably less than Philippe Coutinho transfer fee

Liverpool could reportedly sell Mohamed Salah for just £88million

Real Madrid are interested in the prolific Egypt international

Liverpool just sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for £142million

Liverpool are reportedly ready to sell Mohamed Salah to Real Madrid for as little as £88million despite asking for £142m for Philippe Coutinho this January.

The Egypt international has been a world class addition at Anfield this season after his summer move from Roma, and his prolific form already seems to have caught Madrid’s eye.

Salah has 28 goals in just 33 appearances for Liverpool despite not being an out-and-out striker, and he’s arguably already more important than Coutinho was at his best.

Of course, the pair are vastly different players with differing roles, but Reds fans would surely be baffled to see the 25-year-old leave for so relatively cheap.

According to Don Balon, the Merseyside giants would ask for around £88m for Salah, with Real Madrid interested as they look for upgrades on struggling stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema up front.

Salah would surely be an upgrade in that position based on his form this season, but with BBC Sport claiming Coutinho moved for £142m this winter, there’s surely scope for them to demand a much higher fee for this star attacker as well.

Don Balon do not make it clear how Real have become aware of Salah’s potential transfer fee, so it may be that this hasn’t come from the club themselves.

Agents and other figures often get involved in transfers and this may be a fee being branded about to tempt Los Blancos into a move.

Liverpool fans will certainly hope Salah isn’t moving at all, but if he is, they’d be justified in hoping for Coutinho-esque money.