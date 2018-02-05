Luis Suarez keen for Barcelona teammate to be axed amid growing frustration

Luis Suarez reportedly left less than impressed with Barcelona teammate

According to reports, Barcelona left-back Lucas Digne’s future at the Nou Camp might be under threat amid talk of growing frustration from one of his teammates.

The 24-year-old joined the Catalan giants in 2016, and has gone on to make 40 appearances for the club as Ernesto Valverde has rotated between him and Jordi Alba this season.

However, according to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, patience is seemingly wearing thin with the Frenchman, as Luis Suarez reportedly wants him out of Barca as he doesn’t believe that he’s good enough to meet the standard required.

Whether or not there is a genuine belief within the dressing room of that, the mere fact that reports are surfacing over the matter will undoubtedly be a blow for Digne’s confidence.

Nevertheless, the numbers do tell their own story in that while Alba has managed to score two goals and provide nine assists in 29 appearances in all competitions, the French ace has just one goal and one assist in 15 outings.

While he may be doing his job defensively, it’s seemingly his lack of influence in the attacking phase that has irked Suarez in particular, and in turn that has led to the report suggesting that the forward doesn’t think Digne has made the grade at Barcelona.

Time will tell if the Barca hierarchy agree and look to make a change at the end of the season, but at 24, it seems a little harsh to quit on Digne already and look for a replacement as he was impressive during his stint with Roma, both defensively and in an attacking sense.

Further, Alba isn’t exactly nearing the end of his career at 28, and so perhaps the left-back slot isn’t a priority for the Catalan outfit at this point.

For all the attacking talent at Barcelona, it seems a little harsh to pick on one of the defenders as being the weak link.