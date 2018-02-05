Video: Liverpool fans will love this classy gesture from influential ace

Not content with winning the hearts of Liverpool fans with his performances on the pitch, Mohamed Salah is also doing it off the pitch too.

Despite the frustration of seeing the Reds held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday after Harry Kane’s late penalty, the Egyptian international still had time and the desire to make this young fan’s day.

As seen in the tweets below, the supporter held up a sign with Salah’s name on it throughout the game asking for his shirt, and he got his wish after the full-time whistle with the jersey being handed over.

It’s a common theme that is emerging at games now as we’ve seen Chelsea players do similar, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if we saw more pop up around the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Salah continues to establish himself as a real fan-favourite at Liverpool, having already scored 28 goals in just 34 games after his summer move from Roma.

The 25-year-old was always going to be a hit on Merseyside as his strengths seemingly suited Liverpool’s system and style of play perfectly. However, it was undoubtedly impossible to predict that he would be this effective and decisive so early on for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

That aside, this young man now has a great souvenir from his day at Anfield…