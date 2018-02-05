Watford 4-1 Chelsea player ratings, stats & reaction: Fans preparing to welcome back Guus Hiddink after Antonio Conte’s latest humiliation

Watford piled the pressure onto Chelsea manager Antonio Conte with a 4-1 win over the Blues thanks to goals from Troy Deeney, Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra.

The Premier League champions were distinctly second best for much of the game, and weren’t helped after losing midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko to a red card after 29 minutes.

Deeney scored from the spot shortly afterwards as Watford deservedly went 1-0 up, and even an Eden Hazard equaliser in the 82nd minute wouldn’t dampen their spirits.

Janmaat broke forward to grab a second just two minutes later, before Deulofeu raced through to net a similar strike, before Pereyra added further humiliation in stoppage time.

Before the game, the Daily Express claimed Conte was one defeat away from the sack. Tonight, he’s not only lost, but his side have been battered by a mid-table outfit. No wonder fans think he’s gone.

Man of the match

There are a lot of contenders in that Watford XI, but we’re giving it to midfield boss Abdoulaye Doucoure, who absolutely ran the show from start to finish tonight.

The 25-year-old was too much even for N’Golo Kante in the middle of the park and helped himself to two assists to help set up a memorable victory for the home side.

In fairness, Doucoure has had more than a few good games in the Premier League this season, but it’s ones against teams like Chelsea that will make the big boys stand up and take notice.

Flop of the match

bakayoko red card
Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off for Chelsea in the first half

He only played 29 minutes, but then, that’s part of the problem for Tiemoue Bakayoko, who has no one but himself to blame for a foolish red card.

The Frenchman hasn’t made the best of starts to life at Stamford Bridge and this just summed it all up for him as he can seemingly do no right for the Blues.

Bakayoko, as ever, looked unsure in possession and dodged his defensive responsibilities, looking a weak link in the side in the short time he was on the pitch before rightly getting his marching orders due to his own recklessness.

Stat of the match

A remarkable stat regarding Watford, and a reminder that Chelsea really shouldn’t be shipping four to a team like this…

Chelsea player ratings

Thibaut Courtois – 5

David Luiz – 4

Cesar Azpilicueta – 5

Gary Cahill – 4

Victor Moses – 6

Davide Zappacosta – 5

N’Golo Kante – 6

Tiemoue Bakayoko – 4

Pedro – 6 (Sub: Olivier Giroud – 6)

Willian – 6 (Sub: Cesc Fabregas – 5)

Eden Hazard – 7

Reaction

No surprises here…pretty much everyone on Twitter right now is preparing for the return of Guus Hiddink…

