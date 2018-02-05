Watford 4-1 Chelsea player ratings, stats & reaction: Fans preparing to welcome back Guus Hiddink after Antonio Conte’s latest humiliation

Watford scored three times in the final seven minutes to thrash Chelsea 4-1

Troy Deeney’s first-half penalty gave the Hornets the lead after Tiemoue Bakayoko’s red card

Eden Hazard equalised before a stunning late show from Watford

Watford piled the pressure onto Chelsea manager Antonio Conte with a 4-1 win over the Blues thanks to goals from Troy Deeney, Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra.

The Premier League champions were distinctly second best for much of the game, and weren’t helped after losing midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko to a red card after 29 minutes.

Deeney scored from the spot shortly afterwards as Watford deservedly went 1-0 up, and even an Eden Hazard equaliser in the 82nd minute wouldn’t dampen their spirits.

Janmaat broke forward to grab a second just two minutes later, before Deulofeu raced through to net a similar strike, before Pereyra added further humiliation in stoppage time.

Before the game, the Daily Express claimed Conte was one defeat away from the sack. Tonight, he’s not only lost, but his side have been battered by a mid-table outfit. No wonder fans think he’s gone.

Man of the match

There are a lot of contenders in that Watford XI, but we’re giving it to midfield boss Abdoulaye Doucoure, who absolutely ran the show from start to finish tonight.

The 25-year-old was too much even for N’Golo Kante in the middle of the park and helped himself to two assists to help set up a memorable victory for the home side.

In fairness, Doucoure has had more than a few good games in the Premier League this season, but it’s ones against teams like Chelsea that will make the big boys stand up and take notice.

Flop of the match

He only played 29 minutes, but then, that’s part of the problem for Tiemoue Bakayoko, who has no one but himself to blame for a foolish red card.

The Frenchman hasn’t made the best of starts to life at Stamford Bridge and this just summed it all up for him as he can seemingly do no right for the Blues.

Bakayoko, as ever, looked unsure in possession and dodged his defensive responsibilities, looking a weak link in the side in the short time he was on the pitch before rightly getting his marching orders due to his own recklessness.

“My conscience is clear… I’m not worried about the sack!” Antonio Conte’s full emotional post-match press conference after @ChelseaFC‘s horror show against @WatfordFC. ? #CFC #WATCHE https://t.co/cQaAh5J9sS — Hayters Teamwork (@HaytersTeamwork) February 5, 2018

Stat of the match

A remarkable stat regarding Watford, and a reminder that Chelsea really shouldn’t be shipping four to a team like this…

Watford: Have scored 20% of their Premier League home goals for the season against Chelsea this evening (4/20) #WATCHE — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 5, 2018

Chelsea player ratings

Thibaut Courtois – 5

David Luiz – 4

Cesar Azpilicueta – 5

Gary Cahill – 4

Victor Moses – 6

Davide Zappacosta – 5

N’Golo Kante – 6

Tiemoue Bakayoko – 4

Pedro – 6 (Sub: Olivier Giroud – 6)

Willian – 6 (Sub: Cesc Fabregas – 5)

Eden Hazard – 7

Reaction

No surprises here…pretty much everyone on Twitter right now is preparing for the return of Guus Hiddink…

“Hi is that Mr. Hiddink? Can I get the usual please?”?? pic.twitter.com/ZstxcPw4im — Errol Davis (@Errol_Davis) February 5, 2018

There’s only one man he can turn our season around till the end of the season is.. guus hiddink — Bradleymd0dd (@bradleymdodd) February 5, 2018

My guess is Hiddink will return for the 35787886554788889th time as an interim coach and Luis Enrique will be the coach in the summer, they’ll probably go on to win the league 2018/19, turn to shit in 2019/20, sack Enrique and Hiddink will etc etc etc ? — Warren (@PenimaraC) February 5, 2018

Abrahimovich: Hello Gus Hiddink, is that you? pic.twitter.com/OA8oBcvcoC — Bishop ? (@Bishop_c_Bishop) February 5, 2018