Video: Wayne Rooney marks Monday Night Football debut with quality trolling of Jamie Carragher

Wayne Rooney marked his Monday Night Football debut with a dig at Jamie Carragher

The Everton forward looks a natural in the punditry game

Rooney said this was the closest Liverpool legend Carragher had ever got to him

Everton forward Wayne Rooney made a fine start to his life as a Monday Night Football pundit by trolling his co-pundit Jamie Carragher almost immediately.

The former Manchester United man had a number of high-profile duels with the former Liverpool defender during their peak years, and Rooney couldn’t help but take the chance to bring that up.

After an introduction from presenter David Jones, Rooney was quick to troll Carragher over their old rivalry, saying this was the closest his old England colleague had ever got to him.

A solid start to #MNF from Wayne Rooney pic.twitter.com/T1lNrdGuBC — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) February 5, 2018

Rooney is in the Sky Sports studio to cast his eye on Chelsea’s match at Watford, and was also asked about Tottenham striker Harry Kane and his future.

Rooney himself was once in Kane’s position of being the hottest young striker in English football, and he’s suggested he’ll have big ambitions before long, even if he currently seems happy firing them in on a weekly basis for Spurs.

WATCH: “His motivation is going to change from goals to trophies.” Wayne Rooney warns Tottenham could lose Harry Kane if they don’t match his ambition soon. See Rooney on MNF on Sky Sports PL now or follow what he says here: https://t.co/U9av7f4CWv pic.twitter.com/yr4UMJmrmx — Sky Sports MNF (@SkySportsMNF) February 5, 2018

It’ll certainly be interesting to hear more from the 32-year-old as the night goes on, with a player of so much pedigree and experience at the top level bound to have some wisdom to offer to viewers.