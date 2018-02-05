‘You see him diving clearly’ – Liverpool star blasts Tottenham man amid controversial penalty call

Van Dijk left furious after penalty decisions in Liverpool draw with Tottenham

Dutchman labels Kane a diver after winning first spot kick

Late penalty from England international secured share of the spoils after Lamela foul

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk wasn’t impressed with either of the penalty decisions against Tottenham on Sunday, but Harry Kane seemingly irked him.

The two sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield, but there was also plenty of controversy as the visitors were awarded two penalties, one of which Kane converted with one of the last kicks of the game.

However, Van Dijk has essentially labelled the England international a diver after winning a penalty earlier on in the game following a clash with goalkeeper Loris Karius.

The Dutchman wasn’t impressed with Erik Lamela either as his challenge led to the late penalty call from referee Jon Moss and his assistant, and it has certainly left a sour taste in the mouth for Van Dijk based on these comments.

“I don’t think that is a pen and the same with the first one. That is also clearly not a penalty. I think it is a dive,” he is quoted as saying by The Mirror. “You see him (Kane) diving clearly and no one is talking about that. But I think it is a dive. I thought it was a given you could just see him making that dive.”

There’s nothing that can now change those decisions and so Liverpool will ultimately have to use it as fuel to fire themselves up and use it to their advantage when they take on Southampton on Sunday.

Nevertheless, it doesn’t mask the disappointment from their perspective over the decision-making at the weekend, and the contentious calls have led to plenty of debate with pundits and supporters even heading into Monday morning.

Kane was too busy celebrating joining the 100 Premier League goals club on Sunday to care too much about what was being said of him, as seen in his tweet below, but ultimately it would be a surprise if he didn’t respond to Van Dijk or the general accusations in the coming days and address the controversial incidents.