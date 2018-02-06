Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich prepared to take a stand over Antonio Conte

Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich won’t blow to player power over Antonio Conte

The Russian is not currently looking set to sack the Italian tactician

Chelsea players do not currently have a direct line to Abramovich unlike in the past

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly ready to learn from past mistakes and take a stand over the future of current manager Antonio Conte.

Despite previously bowing to pressure from playing staff in the past when it came to sacking decisions, it is now claimed that the Russian is prepared to change his ways and stand by Conte for the time being.

This is according to the Telegraph, who claim that, crucially, Chelsea’s players do not currently have a direct line to Abramovich, unlike in the past when the likes of John Terry, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Petr Cech and Branislav Ivanovic were at Stamford Bridge.

The report does still stress that Conte may not be at the club for a great deal longer, with recent results hardly likely to help the former Juventus boss’ cause.

Chelsea have just two wins in their last ten games in all competitions, not including a penalty shoot-out victory to decide a 1-1 draw with Championship side Norwich City in the FA Cup.

Abramovich has not got the best record of keeping faith in struggling managers for too long, but the Telegraph suggest he’s ready to give Conte more time as this season is still not a total write-off.

The Blues may be out of the title race, but still have the Champions League and FA Cup to play for between now and May.

Conte worked wonders at the club last season, leading them to the title in his first year in charge, and has perhaps therefore earned himself more time.