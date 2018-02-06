Chelsea tipped to sack Antonio Conte imminently, Champions League-winning coach to replace him

Antonio Conte has seen his Chelsea side go through slump this season

Far cry from title-winning campaign last year in first campaign in charge

Luis Enrique tipped to replace him at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are reportedly on the verge of taking the decision to sack Antonio Conte, with former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique topping their shortlist of replacements.

The Italian tactician has seen his side fall to heavy defeats to Bournemouth and Watford over the past week, leaving him in a precarious position at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have dropped to fourth place in the standings, and now sit just a point above fifth-placed Tottenham with doubts emerging over their ability to qualify for the Champions League let alone defend their Premier League crown.

According to Sport, a change may be imminent as it’s claimed that not only will Conte be sacked on Monday, but Enrique is all set to become the new Chelsea boss.

It’s been a dramatic fall for Chelsea as they’ve gone from champions to being 19 points adrift of Manchester City after 26 games this year.

On top of that, they crashed out of the League Cup and doubts remain over their ability to compete for the FA Cup and Champions League given their recent form.

In contrast, Enrique has quite the trophy haul following his stint with Barcelona. The 47-year-old won two La Liga titles, the Champions League, a whole host of domestic cups along with the FIFA Club World Cup in a glittering spell in charge.

Adapting to the Premier League will be a challenge as his last foray abroad didn’t go so well with Roma, but ultimately it now remains to be seen whether or not Conte can survive this latest round of speculation over his future or if the Spaniard does indeed move to west London for a new job.