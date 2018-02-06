‘My heart is in Madrid’ – Chelsea star drops transfer bombshell with contract still not signed

Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois says his heart is in Madrid

The Belgian goalkeeper says he plans to return to the Spanish capital

Courtois has been linked with Real Madrid and his family are based in the city

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says his ‘heart is in Madrid’ and says he will return to the Spanish capital one day due to his family being based in the city.

The Belgium international has been linked several times with a transfer to Real Madrid, who are in the market for a new ‘keeper this summer if recent speculation is to be believed.

Courtois would certainly make a fine upgrade on current number one Keylor Navas, with Don Balon recently suggesting he could be Los Blancos’ preferred choice for that position over Manchester United shot-stopper David de Gea.

Chelsea won’t want to lose a world class ‘keeper like Courtois, and there may be some relief for the Blues as he does still say he’s prepared to discuss a new contract with them later this season.

However, he has also made it clear that, given his personal situation, any offer from Real could be one that would turn his head.

None has come in yet, so he claims, but Courtois’ situation certainly looks a delicately poised one at the moment and one that is likely to have Chelsea supporters worried.

‘My personal situation is related to the city of Madrid,’ Courtois told Sport, as translated by the Metro.

‘My two children live there with their mum. I have my daughter every day on FaceTime. She often tells me that she misses me. My son is still too small to communicate like that.

‘Whenever I have the opportunity, I try to return to Spain. As a situation, it is not always easy. Yes, my heart is in Madrid. It is logical and understandable.’

On Real Madrid, he said: ‘If they want me, they have to contact Chelsea. We’ll see. But they have not done that.

‘What is certain is that one day I will return to Madrid. I love Spain, I love the city, I spent three wonderful years there [with Atletico Madrid].

‘It is there that I became an adult. Atletico was a real group of friends. We went out together and my team-mates taught me a language I did not know at all when I arrived. When I left, I cried. My first days in London were not easy. England, when I arrived, was colder, more business. Now, I feel very good here.

‘I understand that the rumours are coming back today, as we are talking about a new goalkeeper there [at Real]. But I do not pay much attention to that, I stay focused on Chelsea

‘If Real are really interested, my personal situation could influence things. The family aspect is priceless. But I repeat to you that, for the moment, I’m busy talking to Chelsea to extend.’