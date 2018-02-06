Great news for Tottenham, Arsenal suffer crucial injury blow ahead of derby

Arsenal could be without key figure against Tottenham

Cech limped off against Everton last weekend

Ospina set to come in for veteran goalkeeper for the north London derby

Arsenal are reportedly set to be without goalkeeper Petr Cech when they travel to Wembley to take on Tottenham in the north London derby this weekend.

The 35-year-old has come under fire this season, particularly after his costly error in the defeat away at Swansea City last month.

However, he has been a constant presence in Arsene Wenger’s line-up in the Premier League and the disruption that his absence could cause may be a real issue for such a big game given his experience, and according to The Telegraph, he will be absent when the Gunners take on their north London rivals on Saturday.

It looked bleak for the veteran shot-stopper after he was seen limping off in the 5-1 win over Everton last weekend, and given David Ospina stepped in for him on that occasion, it would come as no surprise if the Colombian international did so again this weekend.

Arsenal will hope that he can come in and produce an assured performance, as ultimately they haven’t impressed defensively this season and he may well be needed to help stop the likes of Harry Kane having an influential impact on proceedings.

Wenger has seen his side concede 35 goals in 26 league games so far this year, and that’s enough to give them the joint-worst defensive record of the top eight sides in the standings.

That’s not to suggest that Cech is culpable for all of that, but they simply haven’t been good enough in that department and so Ospina is likely coming into a difficult situation.

Nevertheless, with his experience for club and country over the years, Wenger shouldn’t have an issue with being confident in him as he has been playing in their League Cup run and Europa League games.